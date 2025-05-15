SAPD fires officer who lied about reported assault, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been fired after being accused of lying to police investigators about his assault.

Records show Patrick Earles was suspended indefinitely in April 2024, nearly two years after he joined SAPD.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

In December 2024, investigators learned another officer assaulted Earles several times while off-duty, according to suspension records.

When investigators with the department’s special victims unit asked Earles about the assault, he claimed it was not physical but “a lot of arguing.” Earles added that he did not know how it got reported as an assault.

After that interview, records show Earles texted another officer that he couldn’t tell investigators the truth.

The officer urged Earles to be honest. Earles replied, saying he couldn’t.

“I won’t be responsible for her losing her career,” Earles texted, according to records.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.