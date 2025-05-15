Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Investigates

SAPD fires officer who lied about reported assault, records show

Patrick Earles has been with SAPD since April 2023, according to city records

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Investigates, SAPD, Broken Blue

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been fired after being accused of lying to police investigators about his assault.

Records show Patrick Earles was suspended indefinitely in April 2024, nearly two years after he joined SAPD.

In December 2024, investigators learned another officer assaulted Earles several times while off-duty, according to suspension records.

When investigators with the department’s special victims unit asked Earles about the assault, he claimed it was not physical but “a lot of arguing.” Earles added that he did not know how it got reported as an assault.

After that interview, records show Earles texted another officer that he couldn’t tell investigators the truth.

The officer urged Earles to be honest. Earles replied, saying he couldn’t.

“I won’t be responsible for her losing her career,” Earles texted, according to records.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Eddie Latigo headshot

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS