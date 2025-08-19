Bexar County jail regains compliance after log issues fixed, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that its jail has regained compliance with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS).

The TCJS placed the Bexar County Adult Detention Center out of compliance on July 29 after an inspection found insufficient detail in a jail log.

This was the second time in the last year that the jail was out of compliance, which means the jail was not meeting state laws and minimum jail standards. In January 2025, BCSO announced it had regained compliance after a November 2024 inspection.

TCJS performed a surprise inspection at the jail after an inmate died by suicide on July 15. Eight people have died in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center this year, according to data compiled by KSAT Investigates.

When the jail was out of compliance in July, inspection records showed that TCJS reviewed 40 inmate files at random. One of those records failed to show that an inmate was given access to the dayroom for 22 days during his 97-day stint in jail.

In response to the July 29, 2025, noncompliance notice, the Bexar County Detention Administration submitted and implemented a detailed corrective action plan, according to a news release.

The plan included staff training on a new digital documentation form designed to meet TCJS standards.

The updated form ensures inmates housed under administrative separation receive at least one hour of dayroom access daily, as required, the release states.

The sheriff’s office said that after the new documentation process was adopted, supporting records were sent to TCJS inspectors, resulting in the facility’s compliance status as of Aug. 19, 2025.

