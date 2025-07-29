Bexar County jail found noncompliant by state for second time in less than a year

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly two weeks after an inmate died by suicide, records show the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Bexar County jail and found it was out of compliance.

BCSO said it received the notice on July 29, informing the jail it is not meeting state laws and minimum jail standards.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

This is the second time in the last year the jail has been out of compliance. In January, BCSO announced it regained compliance after a November 2024 inspection.

Eight people have died in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center this year, according to data compiled by KSAT Investigates.

Inspection records show TCJS reviewed 40 inmate files at random. One of those records failed to show that an inmate was given access to the dayroom 22 days during his 97 day stint in jail.

TCJS requested BCSO to create a plan of action within 30 to 60 days.

The jail was also written up for having scratched up mirrors and a faulty purge fan.

“We have already taken our first several steps toward remediation and have demonstrated this to TCJS,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to continuing to work with TCJS until completed,” Salazar’s statement concluded.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: