City to spend $330K on ‘useless’ Project Marvel economic impact analysis, records show

Projected costs of Project Marvel components listed over a rendering of the sports and entertainment district.

SAN ANTONIO – An economic impact analysis on Project Marvel commissioned by the City of San Antonio will cost taxpayers more than $330,000, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

CSL International released the report in July, which estimated that core projects within the larger Project Marvel could bring in $500 million in new spending, tax revenue and jobs in any given year.

After weeks of delays, the records were released to KSAT late Tuesday evening.

The city said it did not ask CSL International to analyze the potential impact of the arena.

Records showed the city committed to paying the firm, which has business ties to the San Antonio Spurs, $330,665 for the economic impact study.

So far, the city has paid $219,845.

Brian Chasnoff, a spokesperson for the city, said the remaining $100,820 owed to CSL International will be paid when it receives and processes the invoice.

“Yes, it was a good investment,” Chasnoff said in an email. “The CSL study found that a new Sports & Entertainment District could bring more than $18 billion in economic activity over 30 years—with thousands of new jobs, millions of visitors, and over $350 million in city tax revenue. While any economic impact analysis is simply a projection of potential impacts, it was information for the Council to consider before approving the term sheet with the Spurs."

While any economic impact analysis is simply a projection of potential impacts, it was information for the City Council to consider before approving the term sheet with the Spurs.

Experts told KSAT earlier this year that the report, meant to show city councilmembers the economic benefits of Project Marvel, is “useless” for making an informed decision.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones called CSL’s analysis incomplete.

During an Aug. 12 KSAT Q&A, the mayor said the firm only reviewed summary findings from Stone Planning, a Spurs consultant.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment previously confirmed it did not recommend CSL International to the city or have any involvement in the CSL analysis that the mayor has referred to.

Jones renewed her call for an “independent” economic analysis to determine the costs and benefits of a proposed new Spurs arena and wider sports and entertainment district during her Sept. 30 appearance during a KSAT Q&A.

