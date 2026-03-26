BCSO investigator suspended after texting crime scene photos to mother of his child

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigator was suspended 30 days after using his county-issued iPhone to text crime scene photos to the mother of his child, discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Inv. Joaquin Galvan was handed the suspension in April, nearly three years after the incident occurred.

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The suspension paperwork was included in a trove of discipline records covering 2025 released by the sheriff’s office.

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In July 2024, BCSO internal affairs received a complaint via email about Galvan.

He was required to turn over his county-issued iPhone for a forensic analysis.

The analysis uncovered that Galvan sent two crime scene photos to the mother of his child in June 2022, records show.

The woman was not authorized to receive sensitive law enforcement information.

Galvan admitted to using the phone to send the photos to the woman, according to records.

He was suspended for rules violations, including performance of duties, unauthorized release of information and conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Galvan was given an order of dismissal last March, which was shortened to a 30-day suspension following a hearing in his discipline case, records show.

Galvan is a 10-year veteran of BCSO.

Intimate relationship leads to deputy being suspended, patrol training officer being transferred

A deputy was suspended two days last year after a patrol training officer discovered he was in an intimate relationship with the man’s wife.

Deputy Hector Casals was suspended for rules violations covering harmony and cooperation and relationships with coworkers, records show.

In March 2024, a patrol training officer recognized Casals’ cell phone number during a call with another deputy.

The incident caused the officer to have “an emotional episode in the middle of the workday,” and he was subsequently transferred to a different substation, records show.

Casals’ suspension paperwork states he did not wait until the dissolution of the man’s marriage before engaging in the relationship with his wife, which impacted the sheriff’s office in a negative manner.

Casals is a 27-year veteran of BCSO.

Investigator suspended 90 days for inappropriate sexual gestures to female sergeant

A BCSO investigator was given a 90-day suspension in June after he was witnessed making inappropriate sexual gestures toward a female sergeant on multiple occasions, records show.

Inv. Rico Renteria was suspended for rules violations, including general discharge of duties, derogatory remarks and sexual harassment.

In May 2024, a male sergeant submitted a supervisory report detailing Renteria’s actions.

In one incident, Renteria stood behind the female sergeant with his tongue out in a “sexualized licking motion” while she was reviewing work documents, according to records.

In a separate incident, while the female sergeant reviewed work records, Renteria made the same licking motion and thrust his hips in a simulated sexual manner without her knowledge.

In a third incident, Renteria was seen biting his lips in a sexual manner after the female sergeant entered her office, records show.

Renteria was handed a notice of proposed dismissal in December 2024. The suspension was shortened to 90 days after a subsequent hearing, records show.

Renteria used time served while out on administrative leave to cover the suspension, according to records.

Renteria is a 13-year veteran of BCSO.

Five-day suspension for deputy who violated no-contact order

A BCSO deputy was handed a five-day suspension in August after an investigation determined he violated a no-contact order between him and his ex-girlfriend.

Deputy Alejandro Chacon was suspended for rules violations, including performance of duties and conduct unbecoming of an officer, records show.

Chacon was issued the no-contact order in October 2023, after he and the woman were involved in a disturbance that caused law enforcement to respond.

Fourteen months later, in December 2024, San Antonio police responded to a disturbance at the home of the deputy’s parents.

A BCSO investigation of that incident determined Chacon communicated with the woman on the phone and went to assist her with her vehicle.

The woman later followed Chacon to his parents’ home, leading to a disturbance that caused a police response, according to records.

Chacon is a nine-year veteran of BCSO.

Deputy accused of abusing her powers suspended 30 days

Deputy Ashley Reyna was suspended 30 days in October after an internal affairs investigation determined she used BCSO technology to look up a vehicle identification number (VIN) and a license plate on separate occasions.

In October 2024, the county received a tip that Reyna was living with a registered sex offender and using county software to look up vehicle information for friends and family members, records show.

Reyna admitted that while on duty, she looked up a VIN in December 2023 and a license plate the following month. Then, she shared those results with unauthorized recipients, according to records.

The suspension paperwork does not indicate whether she was found to be living with a sex offender.

Reyna was suspended for rules violations, including performance of duties, violations of law and misappropriation of county property and equipment.

Reyna is a 12-year veteran of BCSO.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.