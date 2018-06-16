Large, controlled burn in Matagorda County produces smoke, haze seen across multiple Texas counties

SAN ANTONIO - A large, controlled burn in Matagorda County has produced enough smoke to be seen from Seguin to San Antonio and across other Texas counties, Wilson County officials reported Friday evening.

Wilson County Emergency Services District No. 1 reported that observers in Bexar, Guadalupe, Karnes and Atascosa counties have all reported smoky conditions as well.

The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge said fire crews were conducting a grassland burn at Matagorda Island earlier in the day.

The goal is to improve the habitat for whooping cranes next winter, officials of the Wildlife Refuge said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.