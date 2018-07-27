LEGO introduces massive Harry Potter Hogwarts castle set

SAN ANTONIO - LEGO announced a new 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle and Harry Potter fans are stoked.

The full set comes with a model to build Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid’s hut, the Whomping Willow tree and five boats.

The castle will be available for purchase starting Sept. 1 and retails for $649.99, according to News4Jax.

There will also be 27 characters included in the set, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Snape, Draco Malfoy, dementors and more.

Features of the castle include the Great Hall with a buildable stained glass window, house banners, benches, tables, flaming torches, moving staircases, several different classrooms, the Goblet of Fire and more.

For a full list of product details, click here.

