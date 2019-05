SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are responding to a report of a small plane crash Friday near Bulverde.

SKY 12 is flying over the crash scene, which is near the 29000 block of Bulverde Road.

A spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the plane crash happened at the Bulverde Airpark.

No one was killed in the crash, according to the BCSO official.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.