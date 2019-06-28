Local organization to honor women who served in military

SAN ANTONIO - A year ago this month, the first Texas Women Veterans Day celebration took place.

This weekend, Women Veterans of San Antonio is hosting Texas Veterans Day to honor those who served.

Octavia Harris, a U.S. Navy Veteran, is this year’s guest speaker.

“You can do anything you want to do, so don't feel deterred by any of the outside voices that you'll hear that, no, women still not belong there or it's going to be hard for you. You know, anything worth having is a challenge and those challenges can be met with hard work, determination and really wanting that life of service because that's what the military is, a life of service,” Harris said

Harris joined the Navy in high school.

"I started out as a seaman recruit, which is an E1, and I ended up retiring as an E9, which is the highest enlisted rank as a command master chief,” Harris said. "I made seven deployments in the Middle East. I was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. I deployed with aviation squadron to Sigonella and Bermuda."

Harris said there are more challenges for her because she is a woman.

“I served on an aircraft carrier as one of the first women. It wasn't easy. It was very hard to integrate because there was doubts that we could do it,” Harris said.

As a chair of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ Secretary Advisory Committee for Women Veterans, she gives back to female veterans and women who are currently serving.

Harris thanks the men who supported her and other female veterans.

“The men that supported them are why we're here today and why I can sit here and say every job in the military is open to women,” Harris said.

The event takes place at Confluence Park on June 29.

For more information, click here and for more resources, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.