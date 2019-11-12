Sheriff: Bexar County Jail back in compliance after surprise inspection

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced that the jail is back in compliance after passing a surprise inspection from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“We’re very happy to make this announcement," Salazar said Tuesday in a news conference at the Bexar County Courthouse.

The jail had failed its annual inspection in February. The last time that happened was January 2009.

Inspection report paints troubled picture of BCSO jail operations

In that report, TCJS listed nine areas of non-compliance, including inmate intake, release, classification, health services, supervision and sanitation.

Salazar said Tuesday that he did not receive a final report of the surprise inspection, but that he was notified of the results by the commission.

The inspection is welcome news to the sheriff’s office in a year marred by booking errors and other mistakes.