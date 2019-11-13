Family searching for killer in only child’s murder

It’s been more than a year since a 20-year-old woman was gruesomely stabbed to death while on a walking trail near Ingram Park Mall, and her killer is still out there.

Mia Lutzenberger was the only child of Petra Zamora and John Lutzenberger.

“We need all the help that we can get to get justice for Mia,” Zamora said.

San Antonio police said Mia Lutzenberger’s body was found in the Border Brook Trailhead on Oct. 30, 2018. Two women that were with her told police someone tried to rob them and hit them on the head.

When they regained consciousness, Lutzenberger was dead. Her parents said the women were acquaintances of their daughter for years.

Police don’t believe this was a random act, but they need tips to close in on the suspect or suspects.

“We need the truth. I mean, losing our daughter ... is difficult enough,” Zamora said. “Not knowing the truth is, I mean, just that much harder.”

The Lutzenbergers describe their daughter as fiercely funny and independent. She was killed just weeks after her 20th birthday.

“Knowing the truth won’t take the pain away, but at least it’ll bring her justice,” Zamora said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.