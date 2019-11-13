6 apartments damaged by fire at North Side apartment complex

Residents in a North Side apartment complex were displaced from their units after a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. at the Sedona Canyon Apartments in the 4600 block of Thousand Oaks, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

Two apartments were damaged by the fire, and four other apartments were affected by smoke and/or water, officials said.

Firefighters on scene said the fire started in the attic above a bathroom in a second floor apartment, possibly in a vent.

No one was injured in the fire, and two dogs living in separate apartments were rescued.

Two dogs living in separate apartments were rescued from the fire Nov. 13, 2019, at the Sedona Canyon Apartments in the 4600 block of Thousand Oaks. (KSAT)

Firefighters cut off electricity to the building, therefore cutting off heat to the units, so residents will not be able to stay in their apartments, officials said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 26 fire units answered the call.