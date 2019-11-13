Couple displaced after flames from fireplace spread throughout home

A couple’s attempt to warm their Southeast Side home became a situation that was too hot for them to handle.

They had to call firefighters around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fire in their fireplace spread.

Firefighters said they could see flames coming from the chimney when they arrived in the 4400 block of Canary Bend.

They say the fire had gotten between the upper and lower floors of the home and into the attic.

The couple was able to get out safely.

Firefighters said they are staying with relatives now.

They estimate the damage to the home at $150,000.