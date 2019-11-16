54ºF

‘It was an experiment’: SAFD Arson Bureau arrests suspect in connection with two-alarm fire at SAC

Suspect admitted to starting two other fires

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Shedeur Keener

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau arrested a 19-year-old San Antonio College student in connection with three fires at the campus, including the two-alarm fire that prompted the bureau’s investigation, officials said.

The two-alarm fire, which started in a bathroom trash can, happened Monday at the campus, according to Joe Arrington, spokesperson for SAFD.

Shedeur Keener admitted to setting three fires on campus during questioning, Arrington said.

During a perp walk Friday, Keener told reporters the two-alarm fire “was an experiment.”

“I apologize. I didn’t want anyone to get hurt. I truly apologize,” Keener said during the perp walk.

Arrington said Keener is charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly, which is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The two-alarm fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

Keener has no prior arson charges. He will be taken to the Bexar County Jail.

