'I just panicked’: Suspect arrested after man shot in San Antonio home, died from inuries

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a West Side home Tuesday morning.

Arthur Hernandez Martinez, Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after John Paul Alvarez, 20, was shot around 3 a.m. at a house in the 8000 block of Westshire Drive, according to San Antonio police.

He was transferred to University Hospital, where he later died.

Jennifer Rodriguez, SAPD public information officer, said Martinez and Alvarez were alone in a room when the shooting occurred.

Alvarez gave police conflicting stories after the shooting, Rodriguez said.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, Martinez first told police the victim shot himself while playing with a gun, and then said a gunman shot the man and fled.

He was taken into police custody for questioning and was later charged.

While police took the Martinez to jail, he said he “never meant to hurt John."

“I cried because he was my brother," he said, clarifying that they were friends and not related. “We grew up together since we were kids.”

“I just panicked,” he said, adding “we were playing with the f--- gun.”

Responding officers said Alvarez was unable to speak after the shooting.

Another witness told police he was asleep at the time of the shooting and awoke to Alvarez being moved to the front porch.

No weapon was found at the scene, police said.

Rodriguez said Alvarez lived in the home.