1 killed outside Kerrville Walmart; suspect in standoff with police

KERRVILLE – A fatal shooting outside a Walmart in Kerrville has led to a standoff situation with the suspect.

Kerrville Police Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said a woman, 37, was killed in the parking lot of the store, located at 1216 Junction Highway, around midnight Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and witnesses saw the suspect flee, Lamb said.

He added the man and woman knew each other, but details of that relationship remain unclear.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police located him at a private residence.

Lamb said police and the suspect are in a standoff at a commercial building at the residence.

“Through investigation we were able to determine where he is now,” he said. “We’re just hoping that he surrenders.”

Lamb said there is no danger to the public.

Details of the shooting, including the type of gun used or how many rounds were fired, remain unclear. No one else was injured in the gunfire.

Police have closed off State Highway 173 as they conduct their investigation. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.