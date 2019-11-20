20-year-old man found guilty in fatal shooting during drug deal

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Wednesday found a 20-year-old man guilty of killing a man during a marijuana deal.

Charles Robnett is charged with capital murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of Gary Barnhardt, 20.

Co-defendant gives chilling account of deadly dope deal

Since the prosecution was not seeking the death penalty, Robnett will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Trial testimony revealed that Robnett and two other men were supposed to meet Barnhardt and Albert Ramirez, 20, during the drug deal. But the trio had no intentions of buying drugs -- they wanted to rob the men.

Drug dealer testifies as capital murder trial begins

At some point, Robnett opened fire, killing Barnhardt and wounding Ramirez.

Two other defendants, Michael Aguilar, 18, and Emmanuel Herrera, 18, are awaiting trial.