SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a nearly 20-minute chase through neighborhoods on the Northeast Side overnight, according to officials.

Four men between the ages of 18 and 19 were arrested following the chase that ended around 2 a.m. near the Costa Biscaya apartments at the intersection of Midcrown Drive and Eisenhauer Road.

Deputies said the chase began at about 1:45 a.m. near Wetmore Road when a deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge Charger that failed to stop.

Two arrested in taco truck shooting on busy South Side street

Multiple deputy vehicles then chased the Charger throughout the Northeast Side, officials said.

At times during the chase, speeds allegedly reached up to 90 mph.

The chase ended outside the apartment complex when the suspects bailed from the vehicle, deputies said.

All four men inside the vehicle were arrested and charges are pending.

Deputies discovered a loaded AR-15 with an extended 30-round magazine, a Glock and drugs inside the car, according to officials.

No one was injured, and no property damage was reported.