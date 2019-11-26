SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is has been absent without leave, or AWOL, following an off-duty disturbance.

Cpl. Vincent Vera was involved in the off-duty disturbance that is now under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department and BCSO Internal Affairs.

“Upon his return to duty, he will face administrative sanctions for the disturbance and being AWOL,” said a BCSO spokesperson.

Details about the incident were not immediately available.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available. s