Cpl. Vincent Vera, who officials said had been absent without leave, or AWOL, following an off-duty disturbance has been found and was placed on administrative duty, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said Vera spoke with the detention administration on Tuesday “regarding the details and events during the disturbance which occurred on Sunday, November 24.”

Vera was placed on administrative leave and had his peace officer commission removed pending the outcome of the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Details about the incident were not immediately available.