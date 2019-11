SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers on Tuesday cooked the final batch of turkeys for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

The annual feast will be served from 10:30 a.m. TO 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

VIA will be providing free bus service to the holiday event for people over 55 years old.

All you need to do is show an ID.