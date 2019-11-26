CIBOLO, Texas – Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Robert Nelms was arrested Thursday morning on an assault charge in Cibolo, according to the Seguin Gazette.

Nelms, 37, is facing a class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury stemming from his role in a domestic altercation, according to jail records.

Cibolo police made the arrest and took Nelms to Guadalupe County Jail after receiving a call for a family disturbance in the 800 block of Marbella.

Nelms, who has been with Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office since 2006, is now on unpaid administrative leave following the incident Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke told the Gazette.

Zwicke also told the paper that GCSO are not involved in the investigation since Cibolo police made the arrest.

Online records show Nelms was released from Guadalupe County Jail on Friday on a $1,000 surety bond.

KSAT has reached out to Cibolo Police Department and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for comment.