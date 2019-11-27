SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be joining the Hondo Police Department in a missing person case involving a teenager from Hondo, who is believed to be in the San Antonio area.

Earlier this month, KSAT reported that an Amber Alert was issued for 14-year-old Eva Marie Garcia, who was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 in the 200 block of 18th Street in Hondo.

Father seeks answers in missing 14-year-old daughter’s case

Her father, Robert Garcia, said an argument took place after the teen arrived home past her curfew. When her father went to check on her shortly after, he discovered she had run away.

Robert Garcia immediately contacted Hondo police, who had been searching for the teen since.

Bexar County Sheriff said Hondo police are working several leads in the case and have been working with the Texas Rangers and other agencies. Hondo PD will remain as the lead investigating agency in the case.

Law enforcement officials had previously reported they believed Eva Marie was in grave or immediate danger.

Salazar said charges that could apply if someone is harboring Eva Marie, even their intentions are good. The charges they could face include harboring a runaway, interference with child custody.

BCSO said it is not ruling out that the teen may be a victim of human trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to email missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000. Anyone in the Medina County area can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-367-2833.

Salazar said anyone who has Eva Marie can drop her off at Centro Seguro — located at 3103 West Avenue — any fire or police station or any Quiktrip convenience store. Salazar said the store has trained employees who know how to respond when they encounter victims of human trafficking.