SAN ANTONIO – What initially started as a domestic disturbance call around 1:50 a.m. Friday has turned into a police standoff just Northwest of downtown.

According to a San Antonio police lieutenant at the scene, a man is barricaded inside his estranged wife’s house in the 1000 block of W Craig Place.

The lieutenant told KSAT the man is threatening to burn the house down and that negotiators have been called out.

Police believe the standoff will end peacefully and said the man’s estranged wife is not currently inside the home.

Officers are still at residence and the scene is still active.

This is the second such incident in just 25 hours in Alamo City.

Thanksgiving morning police were involved in a standoff with another man who held his estranged wife hostage and shot her in the leg on the city’s Northeast Side.

Negotiators and SWAT crews attempted to resolve the standoff peacefully, with negotiators speaking to the man through a window, but police entered the home when they heard gunshots.

Flashbangs were deployed and the man died from injuries sustained during the incident Thursday morning.