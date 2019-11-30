SAN ANTONIO – Morgan's Wonderland is bringing holiday cheer to visitors all month long in December.

Wonderland Christmas kicked off Friday evening. It features a petting zoo, a simulated ice rink, special performances each evening and, of course, the Christmas celebration wouldn't be complete without Santa Claus himself.

"One really unique aspect about Morgan’s Wonderland at Christmas is our adaptive Christmas chair for Santa. Santa has a special chair that opens up on both sides for our friends in wheelchairs, so they can really have that perfect Christmas picture,” said Nikki Young, edutainment director of Morgan’s Wonderland.

Wonderland Christmas is being held Saturday, Dec. 30, and on several nights throughout December. Click here for more information on dates.