SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old man who held his estranged wife against her will, triggering a standoff with police that ended in fatal gunfire, has been identified.

Gerardo Martinez Ramirez barricaded himself and his wife inside a Northeast Side home early Thanksgiving Day, police said.

Standoff ends after man threatened to burn estranged wife’s house down

After negotiators and SWAT crews attempted to resolve the standoff peacefully, gunshots were heard coming from inside the home in the 4400 block of Eisenhauer Road, police said.

SWAT crews deployed flash bangs before entering the home and found Martinez and his wife wounded.

Standoff ends after death of man in McDonald’s parking lot

Martinez was still armed and that's when a SWAT team member and 14-year SAPD veteran shot the man, police said. He died from his injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.