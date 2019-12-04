Fire at old fire station may be arson, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at an abandoned fire station is being looked at as potential arson, San Antonio fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Gillette Boulevard, not far from South Zarzamora Street on the city’s South Side.

Fire officials said the building used to be Fire Station 2, but they moved more than a year ago.

A battalion chief said there were early reports that someone was seen inside the building shortly before the fire. Following a search, paramedics eventually found a woman just outside the building. She has since been checked out by EMS for possible smoke inhalation and burns, firefighters said.

Arson investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.