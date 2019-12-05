Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers make arrest in murder dating back to February 2000

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office investigators and a Texas Ranger with the Unsolved Crimes Investigation Cold Case Program have made an arrest in a cold case involving a murder dating back to February 2000.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Hyon Jordan Hing was arrested in Floresville on Tuesday afternoon. A grand jury issued an indictment against him for the murder of 26-year-old Juhuai Yan, who was from San Antonio.

Yan was found about 100 feet from I-10 with a gunshot wound to the chest on Feb. 2, 2000. His sister had contacted the San Antonio Police Department to report her brother’s disappearance on Jan. 27, 2000.

Hong is being held in the Gillespie County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.