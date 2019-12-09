Driver extracted from vehicle after crash into guardrail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver had to be cut from from their vehicle after they crashed into a guardrail Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Loop 410, just before Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, slamming into the guardrail.

Police said witnesses pulled over to try and assist the driver, but emergency crews had to cut the man from the vehicle. He was not injured in the crash, police said.

Loop 410 in the area was closed down for a while as crews worked to clear the vehicle and repair the guardrail. It has since reopened.