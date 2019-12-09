78ºF

Lockdown lifted at NEISD school following shooting

Montgomery Elementary was under lockdown while BCSO investigated

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Shooting, NEISD, School Lockdown
Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting near Glen Mont and Montgomery that prompted the lockdown of Montgomery Elementary. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A lockdown has been lifted at an elementary school in the North East Independent School District following a shooting near the campus.

District officials said Montgomery Elementary was under lockdown while BCSO searches for a shooting suspect.

The shooting was reported to have happened near Glen Mont and Montgomery.

We have a crew on the scene.

We’ll update this developing story as more information becomes available.

