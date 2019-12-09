Lockdown lifted at NEISD school following shooting
Montgomery Elementary was under lockdown while BCSO investigated
SAN ANTONIO – A lockdown has been lifted at an elementary school in the North East Independent School District following a shooting near the campus.
District officials said Montgomery Elementary was under lockdown while BCSO searches for a shooting suspect.
The shooting was reported to have happened near Glen Mont and Montgomery.
