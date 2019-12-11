New Braunfels man arrested on capital murder charge

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 22-year-old New Braunfels man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

According to New Braunfels police, Koever Henke-Wommack shot and killed Stephan Fox on Nov. 30 in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue. Fox was found dead inside a vehicle.

Police said that Henke-Wommack and Fox had agreed to meet and that the suspect had the intention of robbing the victim. Henke-Wommack shot Fox several times and then fled the scene on foot.

Man found dead in parked vehicle after shooting in New Braunfels, police say

Agents from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Henke-Wommack in Schertz on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident on an unrelated parole violation charge.

Henke-Wommack was transported to the Comal County Jail, where detectives served him with an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Henke-Wommack is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.