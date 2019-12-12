Jury tells judge they’re deadlocked in trial of accused cheerleader killer

SAN ANTONIO – A jury deliberating the fate of the man accused of killing Trinity University cheerleader Cayley Mandadi told the judge they were deadlocked Thursday afternoon.

Senior District Court Judge Raymond Angelini ordered jury members to continue deliberations.

Howerton, 24, is facing murder, rape and kidnapping charges. He allegedly forced Mandadi, 19, to leave a music festival with him on Oct. 28, 2017.

After leaving, the couple stopped on the way to Houston and had what Howerton told investigators was rough, consensual sex.

He said he noticed that Mandadi was having trouble breathing, so he sought medical help in Luling.

Mandadi was pronounced dead the next day at a Hays County hospital.

The couple had been in a relationship that she was trying to end, according to witnesses during Howerton’s trial, which began early last week.

If he is convicted, Howerton is facing a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Read more about Wednesday’s closing arguments here.