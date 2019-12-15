Man accused of burglarizing three San Antonio businesses
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is facing three separate burglary charges.
Andrew Sepulveda, 34, was arrested for unrelated warrants after a detective recognized him from surveillance video from a burglary at the Generation Auto Center car lot on Nov. 25.
The business owner told police the suspect cut a hole in the back fence and caused damage to the back door.
A similar incident happened at both Carlisle Auto Air on Nov. 27 and Cordovas Tire Shop on Nov. 28.
Sepulveda is now accused in those cases as well.
