Man accused of burglarizing three San Antonio businesses

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is facing three separate burglary charges.

Andrew Sepulveda, 34, was arrested for unrelated warrants after a detective recognized him from surveillance video from a burglary at the Generation Auto Center car lot on Nov. 25.

The business owner told police the suspect cut a hole in the back fence and caused damage to the back door.

A similar incident happened at both Carlisle Auto Air on Nov. 27 and Cordovas Tire Shop on Nov. 28.

Sepulveda is now accused in those cases as well.