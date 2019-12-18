San Antonio police arrest man accused of stealing truck, Purple Heart from wounded warrior

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle and a Purple Heart from a wounded warrior while he recovered at Brooke Army Medical Center, officials said.

Police detained 30-year-old Hector Bernal near St. Cloud on the city’s West Side and recovered another stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Bernal has been involved in other vehicle thefts.

On Dec. 13, KSAT reported that someone stole a 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 containing a wounded warrior’s Purple Heart, an American battlefield flag, several military medals, his family’s medical paperwork and Christmas presents from a hotel on Broadway near Loop 410.

The stolen pickup and the sentimental items were found by officers with the Vehicle Crimes Unit near I-35 and South Zarzamora on the South Side, officials said.

The truck and items were returned to the veteran’s family Sunday afternoon. Police said medical paperwork and Christmas presents were not recovered.

Police said there was damage to the driver’s side of the F-150.

Bernal faces two charges of vehicle theft and could face additional charges. Police said other suspects may be involved.