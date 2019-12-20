San Antonio man wanted for 7-Eleven slaying in Austin area found in Converse

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man wanted for a murder north of Austin was located and arrested Thursday in Converse.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked down Dominic Nicholson, 42, in the 8600 block of Key North Way.

According to the Marshals Service, Nicholson was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last month at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Pflugerville, north of Austin.

Report: ‘Close friend’ of missing Austin woman plotted to take her baby, arrested in Houston

Austin media outlets reported Nicholson fatally shot 34-year-old Germichael Perry-Moses on Nov. 14.

Pflugerville police released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle truck in connection with the case.

Photo of suspect vehicle in Perry-Moses murder.

Task Force members in San Antonio received information that Nicholson could have been hiding in Converse, and conducted surveillance Thursday at the home on Key North Way.

Officials saw Nicholson enter the home. Authorities surrounded the home before placing him under arrest.

Nicholson was transported to the Bexar County Jail and his bond was set at $1 million, according to the Marshals Service.