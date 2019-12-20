50ºF

Texas

Report: Body found in Texas home believed to be missing Austin mom

Mother, newborn disappeared last week

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey (Austin Police Department)

A body found at a home in Jersey Village Thursday is believed to belong to a woman who disappeared along with her newborn in Austin.

Heidi Broussard’s body was likely found inside a trunk of a car at the residence, her mother Tammy Broussard told NBCNews.

Heidi Broussard and her one-month-old daughter Margot Carey disappeared on Dec. 12, according to the Austin Police Department.

KSAT’s sister station KPRC was on scene Thursday night as FBI agents, Texas Rangers and Austin police officers surrounded the home in Jersey Village, near Houston.

KPRC reported the baby was found with “no obvious injuries or problems," according to Child Protective Services.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Broussard and Carey were last seen dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, APD stated.

They are believed to have returned to their home before disappearing.

APD established a dedicated tip line for this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 512-974-5100.

