Starbucks giving away free drinks at pop-up stores starting Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Starbucks is still in the gift-giving spirit: starting Friday, Pop-Up Parties at select locations will offer free drinks.

More than 1,000 Pop-Up Parties are set to take place from 1-2 p.m. local time at select stores from now until Dec. 31, according to the coffee giant. Store locations will change daily, so check starbuckspopup.com first to see if a store in your city is offering the freebie.

Coffee lovers can get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, hot or iced, during that time.

Yes, that even includes holiday favorites like peppermint mochas, iced toasted white chocolate mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more.

Drinks are limited to one per customer.