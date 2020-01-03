Chihuahua from local rescue to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI

SAN ANTONIO – From rescue to the big screen!

Lucca, an adorable pup from Texas Chihuahua Rescue - Canada, is going to compete for the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy at Puppy Bowl XVI at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Animal Planet has aired the cutest sporting event on television for the last 16 years.

For the 2020 Puppy Bowl, 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations across 25 states fill out the Team Ruff and Team Fluff roster.

To date, all the puppies who participate in the annual event are adopted. This year, 96 puppies are expected to be participating in the biggest Puppy Bowl event to date.

Adopt a Chihuahua at Texas Chihuahua Rescue

Lucca, the local star heading to the big game, was one of a litter of six very young puppies left in the driveway at a San Antonio rescue, according to a press release.

The rescue contacted Texas Chihuahua Rescue – Canada, and Director Tamie Parker picked them up.

Lucca is also expected to be featured in one of the “Up Close and Personal” segments at this year’s Puppy Bowl, the press release said.

Texas Chihuahua Rescue - Canada transports around 40 dogs to Canada every month for adoption.

“It is a very successful joint venture with our parent team in Texas and our Team in Canada that resulted in the successful adoption of over 600 [dogs] in Canada last year,” the press release states.

Cheer on Lucca next month as she goes for MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) by scoring the most touchdowns.