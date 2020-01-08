2 men hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said two men were hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday at an apartment complex on Sherril Brook Road near Broadview Drive and Bandera Road.

Police said the men have serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The two men were sitting outside an apartment when they got into an altercation with two other men in the apartment’s courtyard, police said.

Eventually, a gun was pulled out and the victims were shot, police said.

Police said they are looking for the two suspects.