Man killed in first deadly shooting of 2020 identified

SAN ANTONIO – The name of a 30-year-old man fatally shot outside an apartment complex near the Medical Center has officially been released.

The medical examiner has identified Anthony Sanks, 30, as the man killed in the first deadly shooting of 2020.

Sanks’ body was found in the parking lot of the Hearthstone Apartments in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek shortly before 2 a.m on Tuesday.

Police said a witness called police after hearing gunshots.

“We don’t have any leads or suspects, so any information that the public has regarding this incident would be very helpful for us,” said Officer Alisia Pruneda, SAPD public information officer at the time.

Homicide detectives roped off a section of the back parking lot at the complex for several hours while they looked for clues. Pruneda said Sanks lived at the complex where he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’S homicide division at 210-207-7635.