Holes in walls, broken tiles lead to low score at often-cited NW Side Indian restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – An Indian restaurant at the city’s Northwest Side was ordered to go through a follow-up health inspection last month after an inspector found holes in the establishment’s walls and broken tiles.

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410, received a 75 during an inspection that also included it being cited for water in a sink draining into a bucket instead of a proper sewer system.

The restaurant made headlines in 2018 after roaches were found during 11 straight inspections.

Spice continued to operate even after its license was suspended, forcing a health inspector at the time to respond to the restaurant alongside a San Antonio Police Department officer.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Rome’s Pizza, 5999 De Zavala Rd., 100

Tortilleria Las Patronas, 3439 Fredericksburg Rd., 100

BobaTea Garden, 8333 Culebra Rd., 99

99 Sichuan Garden, 2347 NW Military Hwy., 96

Earth Burger, 818 NW Loop 410, 96

Get Fried, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 96

Nola Restaurant, 111 Kings Ct., 95

Fred’s Fish Fry, 425 S. Zarzamora, 93

La Cabana De Jalisco, 727 W. Hildebrand, 93

Outlaw Kitchens, 2919 N. Flores St., 93

Los Cocos Bakery, 3309 West Ave., 92

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut, 246 W. Old Hwy. 90, 92

Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, 849 E. Commerce St., 91

The Lost Cajun Restaurant, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 88

Taco Taco Café, 145 E. Hildebrand, 87

Church’s Chicken, 2431 Basse Rd., 86

Yaya’s Thai Restaurant, 8085 Callaghan Rd., 86

La Taqueria De Monterey, 2717 Hillcrest Dr., 85

Tip Top Café, 2814 Fredericksburg Rd., 82

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 4987 NW Loop 410, 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

