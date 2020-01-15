Troopers stop wanted man by shooting out his tires on Highway 16, DPS says

Troopers stopped a wanted man by shooting out the tires on his truck Wednesday.

The incident happened on Highway 16 near the Bexar-Atascosa county line.

The trooper was parked on the side of the highway. He was told to be on the lookout for the man, who was wanted on a felony warrant, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The trooper spotted the man and initiated a traffic stop, but the man didn't stop.

DPS says troopers fired two rounds at the tires of the vehicle the man was driving, forcing him to stop.

The man was taken into custody.

No one was hurt.