SAPD: Woman fatally shot inside car just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside a car just north of downtown late Wednesday night.

The shooting was called in just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of West Olmos Drive, not far from Blanco Road and West Hildebrand Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived to find the woman inside the car shot in the chest.

Police said the car had several gunshots and that it appeared to have pulled into the yard of the home.

Emergency crews tried to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they do not know exactly where the shooting occurred.

The name and age of the woman killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

