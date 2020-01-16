$5,000 reward offered for information about woman whose remains were found along road

SAN ANTONIO – Officials are searching for any information leading to the arrest of a person who killed 51-year-old Judy Ann Reyna.

Reyna was last seen on April 24, 2018, after she went to a Fiesta event to meet up with friends, her family previously told KSAT12 News.

Her burnt remains were found that August along Gross Lane in LaCoste.

Two people riding horses stumbled upon a skull in a wooded area, and Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies discovered additional bones scattered over a wide area.

Family members previously told KSAT 12 News that they feared she was in danger after she didn’t post to social media. Her last check-in was at the Leaping Lizard bar downtown.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.