Woman convicted in hit-and-run that left soldier disfigured will no longer serve 10-year prison sentence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman who left a solider to die after a hit-and-run will no longer have to serve the rest of her 10-year prison sentence, according to online records.

Marisa Ross was granted shock probation on Friday, records state.

Shock probation is used as a rehabilitation technique and gives the defendant a taste of prison or jail.

In August, Ross was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She will now be on probation for 10 years.

Court records show Ross was released 18 days after sentencing.

The life of the soldier she seriously hurt in August 2017 was forever changed.

Matthew Belknap suffered damage to his body and brain, ending his military career. Doctors placed 11 plates and 50 screws between his eyebrow line down to his jawline to put his face back together.