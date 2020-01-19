More than 1,000 people run in honor of MLK Day

SAN ANTONIO – More than 1,000 runners made their way to the city’s East Side Sunday morning for the MLK 5K in support of education and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of resilience and equality. The MLK 5K is an official DreamWeek event presented by the Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

According to the academy’s Principle Derrick Brown, they were able to surpass this year’s goal to register 1,000 participants. More than $10,000 was raised to benefit school programming at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

“We want our young men to stretch themselves beyond what's considered the norm,” Brown said. “Our goal is that everyone becomes self-aware and happy even beyond college, but we know that that begins now with the support system around them.”

The community’s support for the MLK 5K has only gotten stronger since its inception four years ago and has become a pillar in the education of the young men.

“Through their support and efforts, we will be able to send young men to college,” Brown said. “Our message is always that where you start from does not matter. That with hard work, dedication and support behind you, you can still achieve your dreams today.”

The race has also become part of the family’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of equality and peace.

Lonell Robinson is a parent of a 10-year-old girl. Although his daughter attends a different school, he believes in supporting the education of others and teaching them of the country’s history.

“So (that) she learns her heritage, what's important in our country, in our history,” Robinson said. “So, we support her. It's good she's starting early.”

Their road to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King doesn’t end at the finish line. Robinson says his family will also wake up early Monday morning for San Antonio’s MLK March to walk alongside approximately 300,000 other people.

