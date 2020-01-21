63ºF

D8 Councilman Manny Peláez shares his New Year’s resolution

He says he will allocate large portion of budget for sidewalk improvements

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: City Council, San Antonio, Council Resolutions

SAN ANTONIO – As a new decade begins, City Hall reporter Garrett Brnger has been talking with members of the San Antonio City Council about their New Year’s resolutions.

District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez’s resolution is to close as much of the sidewalk gap as possible.

