Teen charged with capital murder to remain in juvenile detention until next hearing

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy charged with capital murder will remain in juvenile detention.

The teen was arrested late last year in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Shaun Baker. Baker was shot and killed in November while in his car on Sundrop Bay, near Zamora Middle School.

A detention hearing was held for the teen Tuesday. A judge decided to keep him in custody.

The state said during the hearing that it had filed a motion to try the teen as an adult. A decision on that has not been made.

The teen’s next detention hearing will be next month.