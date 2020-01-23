Goodbye to The Luxury, hello to Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

SAN ANTONIO – The Luxury beer garden along the River Walk’s Museum Reach is officially closing its doors... and opening them to something new.

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen plans to take over the space, as announced on Facebook by new owners Nolan Ellis and Terrin Fuhrmann.

The pair plans to turn the Andrew Weissman-owned beer garden into a “carefully curated, overly landscaped bar and kitchen experience.”

Greenery and turf grass will be added to the new bar as well, co-owner Terrin Fuhrmann said.

Taco Cabana locations closing in San Antonio, New Braunfels

So I did a thing today. Would like to formally announce that Nolan Ellis and I have bought The Luxury beer garden down... Posted by Terrin Fuhrmann on Monday, January 20, 2020

Fuhrmann said they bought the beer garden Monday, Jan. 20th. Elsewhere is also looking to hire cooks, waitresses and other bar staff.

There’s no official word as of yet on when the new beer garden plans to open.

The Luxury has shut its doors as Weissman prepares for a move to the airport, according to Express-News, which first reported the story.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.