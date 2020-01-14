Two Taco Cabana locations closing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bad news for Taco Cabana fans - San Antonio is losing two of its restaurants.

The Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, made the announcement Monday.

These Taco Cabana locations are set to close:

Taco Cabana at 11701 Blanco Road in San Antonio, TX

Taco Cabana at 6867 West US Highway 90 in San Antonio, TX

A total of 19 Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas will close, effective immediately, according to the Fiesta Restaurant Group.

However, nearly all employees impacted by the closures will be offered positions at other Taco Cabana locations.

“During the fourth quarter, our Taco Cabana team began implementation of a margin improvement plan that we expect to improve restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA margins by approximately 200 to 300 basis points in 2020 vs. 2019. The margin improvement plan includes efficiency initiatives in operations across food and operating expense categories and the closure of 19 underperforming restaurants in Texas. These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants," said Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger in a press release.